Mountaineers in the Pros: Week Two

Week two of the NFL season brought a lot of excitement for former Mountaineers in the NFL as many picked up wins on Sunday.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks hit the road to head to New England to face the Patriots. It took overtime, but the Seahawks prevailed to win 23-20 and get to 2-0 on the season. Smith passed for 327 yards and a touchdown, as the Seahawks went on a 71-yard drive in overtime, taking eight plays to get into field goal range for the win. Smith led the Seahawks on a game-tying drive near the end of regulation and then the game-winning drive in overtime. Smith finished with an 83.1 overall grade per Pro Football Focus, the highest of any player on the Seattle offense. Seattle is now 2-0 as they head home to face the Miami Dolphins this week.

Bishop and Frazier

A pair of former Mountaineers, Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier played in their second game with the Steelers as the pair of rookies are now 2-0. Frazier once again started for the Steelers, playing all 66 snaps on offense. He finished with a 55.9 overall grade in their win over the Denver Broncos. Bishop did not have his best game, as he graded out to a 41.5 overall grade while playing 39 total snaps. The Steelers are back home against the Los Angeles Chargers in week three.

Stills and White

The Arizona Cardinals were on the right side of a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend. Out of the two former Mountaineers who played in week one for the Cardinals, only one suited up in week two. Dante Stills was inactive on Sunday, but Kyzir White did play in the win. White finished with seven tackles, playing 44 total snaps.

Tony Fields

While his team won, it was not the week Tony Field wanted. Fields was placed on injured reserve with an ankle he suffered in week one against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Bryce Ford-Wheaton and the Giants fell to the Commanders, 21-18 on Sunday. Ford-Wheaton had one snap on offense and 13 total snaps on special teams.

Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz and the San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season, as they lost, 23-17 on the road to the Minnesota Vikings. McKivitz started the game and played all 70 offensive snaps. He had the seventh-highest grade of any 49ers offensive player, finishing with a 66.3 overall grade. McKivitz and the 49ers are back on the road next week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills went on the road on Thursday night and beat the Miami Dolphins, 31-10. Douglas played 71 total snaps, tied for second-most on the Bills defense. He graded out to a 62.5 overall PFF grade. Douglas had six total tackles to go along with a TFL as the Bills are off to a 2-0 start to the season.

David Long Jr.