WVU's TJ Jackson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

West Virginia defensive lineman TJ Jackson has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Despite WVU losing 38-34 to Pitt this past weekend, Jackson was a force. He finished with six total tackles, four TFLs, as well as 1.5 sacks while he was making his first start this season.

Jackson's four TFLs were the most by a Mountaineer in a single game since 2018.

Jackson has seven total TFLs this season which is tops in the Big 12. His 2.5 sacks are tied for third-most in the conference.

Jackson led all Mountaineer defenders with a 79.3 overall grade per Pro Football Focus. Johnson is in his first season as a Mountaineer after he transferred to WVU from Troy this past offseason.

Other Big 12 honors for week three included UCF's RJ Harvey (offensive), Colorado's Travis Hunter (defensive), and Kansas State's Dylan Edwards (special teams).