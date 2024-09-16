Advertisement

in other news

PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Pitt

PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Pitt

Using PFF grades to show how WVU performed in the game against Pitt

 • Wesley Shoemaker
West Virginia collapses late in 38-34 loss to Pitt

West Virginia collapses late in 38-34 loss to Pitt

WVU fell apart late to Pittsburgh falling 38-34 in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

 • Keenan Cummings
Lesley, West Virginia must adapt with unexpected adjustment

Lesley, West Virginia must adapt with unexpected adjustment

College coaches put systems in place to adjust for any scenario.

 • Keenan Cummings
College Gameday makes their picks for Backyard Brawl

College Gameday makes their picks for Backyard Brawl

College Gameday picks who they think will win the Backyard Brawl on Saturday

 • Wesley Shoemaker
CJ Donaldson revamped his body and it's paying off through two weeks

CJ Donaldson revamped his body and it's paying off through two weeks

CJ Donaldson's new look helping him have success on the field

 • Wesley Shoemaker

in other news

PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Pitt

PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Pitt

Using PFF grades to show how WVU performed in the game against Pitt

 • Wesley Shoemaker
West Virginia collapses late in 38-34 loss to Pitt

West Virginia collapses late in 38-34 loss to Pitt

WVU fell apart late to Pittsburgh falling 38-34 in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

 • Keenan Cummings
Lesley, West Virginia must adapt with unexpected adjustment

Lesley, West Virginia must adapt with unexpected adjustment

College coaches put systems in place to adjust for any scenario.

 • Keenan Cummings
Advertisement
Published Sep 16, 2024
WVU's TJ Jackson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia defensive lineman TJ Jackson has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Despite WVU losing 38-34 to Pitt this past weekend, Jackson was a force. He finished with six total tackles, four TFLs, as well as 1.5 sacks while he was making his first start this season.

Jackson's four TFLs were the most by a Mountaineer in a single game since 2018.

Jackson has seven total TFLs this season which is tops in the Big 12. His 2.5 sacks are tied for third-most in the conference.

Jackson led all Mountaineer defenders with a 79.3 overall grade per Pro Football Focus. Johnson is in his first season as a Mountaineer after he transferred to WVU from Troy this past offseason.

Other Big 12 honors for week three included UCF's RJ Harvey (offensive), Colorado's Travis Hunter (defensive), and Kansas State's Dylan Edwards (special teams).

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement