What positions still need to be addressed in WVU football?

West Virginia has filled needs this spring.

The Mountaineers have already added a total of seven transfers since the spring transfer portal window has opened with commitments from North Alabama offensive tackle Mickel Clay, Appalachian State cornerback Nick Taylor, Northern Illinois tight end Grayson Barnes, Missouri defensive end Eddie Kelly, North Carolina wide receiver Christian Hamilton, Southern Illinois linebacker Ben Bogle and Oklahoma offensive lineman Josh Aisosa.

Those additions fill some of the needs for the Mountaineers across the roster that were most pressing after exiting spring football but clearly there are some that still remain.

If, and that’s a big if, nothing else changes in terms of the roster with those already on campus and expected to arrive the program still has four spots that can be addressed with potential additions.

So, what are the spots most likely to be targeted by the coaching staff moving forward?

Wide receiver continues to remain a need even with Hamilton in the fold and the Mountaineers have played host to South Carolina State wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown and are set to host Jackson State wide receiver Isaiah Spencer next week. The program also has extended offers to McNeese State wide receiver Jer’Michael Carter and BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion.

Defensive backs also remain a position of need with Akron cornerback Darrian Lewis set for an official visit to campus and Emory & Henry safety Jacob Robinson planning one to campus April 30. The coaching staff also continues to cast a wide net on other potential options.

The offensive line is going to continue to be a position that the coaching staff looks to upgrade even with the current total on the roster. The Mountaineers have added a total of eight transfers since Rich Rodriguez took over but the door isn't closed here.

As for final potential pieces, the coaching staff could look to add another interior defensive lineman to go with some of the edge defenders that the program has been able to secure. There returns some quality pieces there, but more quality depth up front is never a bad thing.

Running back also only has four players at the moment, three of which were brought in as scholarship options in Jahiem White, Tye Edwards and Diore Hubbard which could open the door there.

There’s also still the possibility of an additional edge rusher at linebacker or even another inside option but it could come down to the best available at each of those spots.

Of course, there’s still the possibility of more roster turnover either through the transfer portal or players that have signed or previously committed not making it to campus as we’ve seen with several 2025 recruits under the old staff such as offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan (North Carolina), wide receiver Jalil Hall (Purdue), running back DeAndre Desinor (North Carolina State) and defensive lineman Evan Powell (East Carolina) to date.

This program has made a lot of progress to date, but now it must put the finishing touches.