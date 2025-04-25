West Virginia hosting Texas Tech pass rusher Adedire

His agent Zach Cardenez of Brick Athlete Enterprises confirmed the news to WVSports.com and Rivals.com.

Adedire is set to visit West Virginia Friday-Saturday.

Adedire, 6-foot-3, 260-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 23 and has been productive at the college level throughout his time in Lubbock.

The Texas native was a factor for the Red Raiders since his true freshman season, where he appeared in all 12 games and even started six of those and racked up 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He was named an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection for his efforts.

As a sophomore, Adedire followed that up with 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and a sack. He again appeared in all 12 games and made a total of eight starts at outside linebacker.

Adedire missed all of 2024 after sustaining a pre-season injury but was expected to be one of the top returning players on the defense for Texas Tech. He is now fully healthy and exploring his options in the portal.

Adedire has appeared across 854 defensive snaps in his career and has two years remaining.