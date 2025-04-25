2026 OL Javarii Luckas has West Virginia official visit booked

And now a visit is set to campus.

Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central 2026 offensive tackle Javarii Luckas has been developing a strong relationship with the West Virginia football program.

Luckas, 6-foot-5, 330-pounds, first received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in late January and since that time has been able to make a strong connection with the coaches.

“Things have been going well. My relationship with the coaches has been great,” he said.

Luckas has been in contact with both senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett as well as offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and both have made it clear that they want him to visit campus and see it all for himself.

The massive offensive lineman is being targeted as a right tackle in the scheme and likes what the coaches have told him about how he could be a factor there.

“They can’t wait to see me there,” he said.

The Florida prospect plans to make that trip June 6-8 and is excited to see everything the program has to offer.

“And see what it’s like in Morgantown and I want to see the players and how the facilities look,” he said.

The trip will be important for Luckas as West Virginia has carved a place out in his recruitment at this stage although he doesn’t have any date set for when he wants to make a college choice.

“West Virginia sits up there on my list,” he said.

Luckas also plans to take official visits to Florida and South Florida.