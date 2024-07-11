Kavouklis, 6-foot-1, 181-pounds, had a chance to throw in front of the coaching staff and that performance led to the Mountaineers jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer. That came after a private meeting with both head coach Neal Brown and quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen.

Tarpon Springs (Fla.) 2027 quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis made his first visit to West Virginia over the summer and the trip stood out for several reasons.

“They offered me there and explained their interest in me,” he said.

Kavouklis was able to get a complete tour of the facilities that the program has to offer as well as meet with many of the coaches. And while it was his first time in Morgantown, it certainly impressed him.

“It was a great experience,” he said.

Overall, the West Virginia coaching staff let the 2027 signal caller know that they were impressed with his polished mechanics as well as his ability to make difficult throws. The coaches were equally impressed with his velocity on every range of throw.

Kavouklis is coming off a season where he tossed for 1,680 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 245 yards.

The trip to West Virginia was the latest in a series of stops to Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Florida, Arkansas, UCF, Illinois, South Florida and a number of others.

He also plans to visit South Carolina and Miami.

And after this trip to Morgantown a return stop to see the Mountaineers will be on deck as well.

“Of course I’ll be back to visit. The coaching staff was easy to talk to and I like their approach.” he said.