West Virginia will face Baylor tonight in the final regular season game and we look back at the series through the years.

A Glimpse Through The Years

The rivalry dates back to September 29, 2012, when the Mountaineers and the Bears first met. West Virginia started the series with a 70-63 win in Morgantown. The teams have played 11 times.

Overall Series Record - 7-4

The Mountaineers have the edge with seven wins, while the Bears have taken four.

Streaks and Numbers

The Mountaineers' longest win streak of three games was from 2016 to 2018. The Bears have never won more than one game consecutively.

WVU's largest victory margin was a whopping 58-14 win in 2018. The narrowest win margin was in 2017 when the Mountaineers won 38-36.

Baylor's largest margin was 31 points in a 73-42 win in 2013. Their narrowest win margin was a 17-14 win in 2019.

The highest number of points scored by both teams was 133 points in the first game of the year series in 2012. The lowest in series history was 31 points in Baylor's 17-14 win in 2019.

Recent History

The most recent matchup, on October 13, 2022, was a close victory for WVU as they beat Bears 43-40 in Morgantown.

Location Advantage?

The Mountaineers have been dominant at home, boasting a 6-0 record. However, Baylor has had more success in Waco and holds a 4-1 record.

Related: Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Baylor

Points Scored

The two teams have scored a total of 415 points over their 11 games, averaging 37.73 points per contest.

This Year's Matchup

This year's game is in Waco and will start this evening at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mountaineers are 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference. They're coming off a 42-21 win over Cincinnati. Baylor is 3-8 overall and 2-6 in Big 12 play. The Bears lost their last outing 42-17 to TCU.