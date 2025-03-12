Advertisement
Published Mar 12, 2025
WVU now awaits Selection Sunday after Big 12 Tournament loss to Colorado
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker dive into WVU's 67-60 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

They break down the loss and what it means for the Mountaineers going forward as they now await Selection Sunday.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon

Listen on Spotify

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement