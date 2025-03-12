WVU now awaits Selection Sunday after Big 12 Tournament loss to Colorado

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker dive into WVU's 67-60 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.
They break down the loss and what it means for the Mountaineers going forward as they now await Selection Sunday.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe