As West Virginia gears up to visit Pitt this weekend, we take a look at the history of this heated rivalry. While the Panthers hold the edge in the overall series, the Mountaineers have won six of the last 10 meetings.

A Glimpse Through The Years

The rivalry dates back to October 26, 1895, when the Mountaineers and the Panthers first met. West Virginia started the series with an 8-0 win in Morgantown. Over the years, the teams have faced off 106 times, with the most recent game played last year in Morgantown.

Overall Series Record - WVU: 41 | Pitt: 62 | Ties: 3

West Virginia has managed 41 wins to Pitt's 62 victories and the teams have tied three times. The series has spanned from October 26, 1895, to September 16, 2023.

Streaks and Numbers

West Virginia's longest win streak against Pitt was five games, from 1992 to 1996. However, Pitt's 15-game winning streak from 1929 to 1946 remains the longest in the series.

The largest margin of victory for West Virginia was 38 points in a 52-14 win during the 1998 season. The narrowest win margin was a 21-20 win for the Mountaineers in 2011.

Pitt's largest margin in a win was 45 points in 1978.

The highest combined score in the series was 111 points in 1965. The lowest-scoring game was a scoreless tie in 1909, with the second lowest being a 6-0 WVU win in 1898.

Recent History

Over the last 10 meetings, West Virginia has had the upper hand with six wins.

Location Advantage?

Pitt holds a 36-21 record at home in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, West Virginia's record in Morgantown stands at 18-19-3..

Points Scored

Across their 106 meetings, the two teams have combined for 3,603 total points, averaging roughly 34 points per game.

This Year's Matchup

West Virginia looks for its second consecutive win over Pitt. The Panthers come into the game 2-0, while the Mountaineers are 1-1. Pitt is riding a two-game win streak, while West Virginia rebounded last weekend after a season-opening loss to Penn State.