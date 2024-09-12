PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Game Preview: West Virginia football at Pittsburgh

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia will hit the road to take on their longtime rival Pittsburgh in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the matchup to get you ready for kick-off.

In our game preview, we explore key stats and insights, provide a depth chart, share our video breakdown, and offer details on where to watch the game.

Advertisement

Series: Pitt 62-41-3

Last meeting: 2023: WVU 17 Pitt 6

Television: 3:30 p.m. ESPN2, Mike Monaco (PBP), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Current Odds: WVU -2 | Over/Under 64.5 (DraftKings)

COACHES:

Pat Narduzzi:

PITT RECORD: 67-50, 10th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 67-50, 10th Year

VS. WEST VIRGINIA: 1-1


Neal Brown:

WEST VIRGINIA RECORD: 32-30, 6th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 67-46, 10th Year

VS. PITT: 1-1

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzkwamUwZWRtVGo4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 32-30 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 67-46 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--WVU is 7-1 in games played on Sept. 14, including 1-0 on the road. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 against NC State at home (W 44-27) and the last time on the road took place in Cincinnati in 2002 (W 35-32).

--This is the 107th meeting of the Backyard Brawl, the longest played rivalry for West Virginia. WVU’s longest series are against Pitt (106), Penn State (61), Syracuse (60), Virginia Tech (54) and Maryland (53).

--Since 1963, WVU has posted a 26-23-2 mark in the Backyard Brawl. The 1963 contest marked the start of the series being played on a home-and-home basis.

--West Virginia had 14-7 record against Pitt while both were members of the Big East Conference and holds a 17-9-1 mark in the last 27 games of the series.

--WVU is 39-17 in nonconference games since 2010, including 13-15 on the road. The Mountaineers are 74-32 since 2000, including 24-24 on the road.

--West Virginia is 157-179-6 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 100-15 when winning the turnover battle.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 56-71 in games played on natural grass. The Mountaineers were 20-20 during the 2010 decade, are 1-7 during the 2020s and are 42-44 since 2000.

--The ESPN2 broadcast of the Pitt game marks the 327th network television game for WVU. All time, the Mountaineers are 172-153-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Nine true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Makai Byerson (DL), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S) and Jack Sammarco (TE).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), DC-OLB Jordan Lesley (Field), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 19 bowl appearances in the last 22 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 124 plays, 69 on the ground and 55 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 390 yards, an average of 5.7 yards per carry and five touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 409 yards, 3 touchdowns and an average of 11.7 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 799 yards of total offense, eight touchdowns, an average of 6.4 yards per play and an average of 30.5 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 26 first downs by the run and 18 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 195.0 yards per game on the ground, 204.5 yards per game passing and 399.5 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 60 plays and have gained 396 yards for a 6.6 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 37 plays for 298 yards and an 8.0 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 19 plays for 81 yards and a 4.3 average gain. West Virginia has run seven plays on fourth down for 24 yards and a 3.4 average. WVU’s touchdowns have come two times on first down (1 rush/1 pass), five times on second down (3 rush/2 pass), zero times on third down (0 rush/0 pass) and one time on fourth down (1 rush/0 pass).

WVU vs Pittsburgh Statistical Breakdown
Offense Defense

Scoring offense
Pitt #25 overall
WVU #72 overall

Yards per play
Pitt #28 overall
WVU #48 overall

Rushing Offense
Pitt #38 overall
WVU #43 overall


Yards per rush attempt

Pitt #27 overall
WVU #36 overall


Passing efficiency
Pitt #48 overall
WVU #69 overall

Passing offense
Pitt #11 overall
WVU #88 overall

Passing yards per completion
Pitt #62 overall
WVU #74 overall

Red zone Scoring%

Pitt #56 overall

WVU #52 overall


3rd down conversion%
Pitt #43 overall
WVU #122 overall

Fewest Penalty yards per game
Pitt #68 overall
WVU #5 overall

Turnover margin
Pitt #57 overall
WVU #120 overall

Scoring defense
Pitt #96 overall
WVU #84 overall

Opponent Yards per Play
Pitt #57 overall
WVU #109 overall

Rushing Defense:
Pitt #38 overall
WVU #84 overall

Passing efficiency defense
Pitt #97 overall
WVU #114 overall

Opponent Passing offense
Pitt #96 overall
WVU #84 overall

Opponent Red Zone Scoring%

Pitt #6 overall
WVU #17 overall

3rd down conversion% defense
Pitt #54 overall
WVU #108 overall

Turnovers gained per game
Pitt #38 overall
WVU #98 overall

Fewest Penalty yards per game
Pitt #68 overall

WVU #5 overall

Turnover margin
Pitt #57 overall
WVU #120 overall

DEPTH CHART: (Projected)

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZ2FtZS1wcmV2aWV3LXdlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtZm9vdGJh bGwtYXQtcGl0dHNidXJnaC0xIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3ZXN0dmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZnYW1lLXByZXZpZXctd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1mb290YmFs bC1hdC1waXR0c2J1cmdoLTEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=