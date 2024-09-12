In our game preview, we explore key stats and insights, provide a depth chart, share our video breakdown, and offer details on where to watch the game.

West Virginia will hit the road to take on their longtime rival Pittsburgh in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the matchup to get you ready for kick-off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 32-30 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 67-46 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--WVU is 7-1 in games played on Sept. 14, including 1-0 on the road. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 against NC State at home (W 44-27) and the last time on the road took place in Cincinnati in 2002 (W 35-32).

--This is the 107th meeting of the Backyard Brawl, the longest played rivalry for West Virginia. WVU’s longest series are against Pitt (106), Penn State (61), Syracuse (60), Virginia Tech (54) and Maryland (53).

--Since 1963, WVU has posted a 26-23-2 mark in the Backyard Brawl. The 1963 contest marked the start of the series being played on a home-and-home basis.

--West Virginia had 14-7 record against Pitt while both were members of the Big East Conference and holds a 17-9-1 mark in the last 27 games of the series.

--WVU is 39-17 in nonconference games since 2010, including 13-15 on the road. The Mountaineers are 74-32 since 2000, including 24-24 on the road.

--West Virginia is 157-179-6 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 100-15 when winning the turnover battle.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 56-71 in games played on natural grass. The Mountaineers were 20-20 during the 2010 decade, are 1-7 during the 2020s and are 42-44 since 2000.

--The ESPN2 broadcast of the Pitt game marks the 327th network television game for WVU. All time, the Mountaineers are 172-153-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Nine true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Makai Byerson (DL), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S) and Jack Sammarco (TE).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), DC-OLB Jordan Lesley (Field), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 19 bowl appearances in the last 22 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 124 plays, 69 on the ground and 55 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 390 yards, an average of 5.7 yards per carry and five touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 409 yards, 3 touchdowns and an average of 11.7 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 799 yards of total offense, eight touchdowns, an average of 6.4 yards per play and an average of 30.5 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 26 first downs by the run and 18 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 195.0 yards per game on the ground, 204.5 yards per game passing and 399.5 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 60 plays and have gained 396 yards for a 6.6 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 37 plays for 298 yards and an 8.0 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 19 plays for 81 yards and a 4.3 average gain. West Virginia has run seven plays on fourth down for 24 yards and a 3.4 average. WVU’s touchdowns have come two times on first down (1 rush/1 pass), five times on second down (3 rush/2 pass), zero times on third down (0 rush/0 pass) and one time on fourth down (1 rush/0 pass).