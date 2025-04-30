Akron transfer defensive back Lewis commits to West Virginia

Lewis, 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 22 and drew offers from Western Kentucky, New Mexico, Western Michigan, Miami (Oh.), Florida Atlantic and UTEP.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has filled another need on the roster with a veteran defensive back in Akron transfer defensive back Darrian Lewis .

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

The Ohio native took an official visit to Morgantown April 23-24 and then a visit to Purdue and Illinois prior to selecting the Mountaineers and giving the program a versatile defensive back.

Lewis spent all four years of his career at Akron where he appeared in 36 total games and recorded 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions.

This past season Lewis notched 74 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception while in 2023 he had 75 tackles, and 3 passes defended. During his first year on the field Lewis recorded 56 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception along with a sack after a redshirt season.

Lewis is the second transfer addition from Akron to commit to West Virginia joining cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson who committed to the Mountaineers during the winter transfer portal window.

He also represents the second defensive back to commit to the program since the spring window opened following Appalachian State cornerback Nick Taylor.

Lewis has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com will have more with Lewis in the near future.