Anderson absent, three out with injuries as WVU opens fall camp

The West Virginia football program opened preseason camp on Friday, with one glaring omission from those in uniform.

Jaylen Anderson, an incoming freshman running back from Perry (Oh.) High School, was absent. He also is not listed in the University’s online directory.

“Not sure when Jaylen will arrive,” head coach Neal Brown said. “We’re still hopeful that he will. Some clearinghouse things going on, but he is the only one that’s not here right now.”

Anderson was one of two four-star prospects at the position to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2021 class. The other, Justin Johnson, made it to campus without incident.

Additionally, three others are currently dealing with injuries keeping them out of practice.

Perhaps the most critical non-participant is redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who started nine of the Mountaineers’ 10 games last season. He has a “minor injury,” according to Brown, and is being kept out primarily as a precaution.

Special teams contributor Naim Muhammad is also unavailable. Muhammad, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, underwent surgery during the offseason and is likely out for a few more weeks, according to Brown.

According to the most recent depth chart, Muhammad is projected as the No. 2 Spear behind Scottie Young.

Ja’Corey Hammett is the lone freshman sidelined with an injury as the first-year linebacker battles back from a torn ACL suffered at the beginning of his senior year of high school.