Arizona transfer Young discusses decision to pick West Virginia
Arizona safety transfer Scottie Young has never been to West Virginia but that will be changing soon.
That’s because Young has committed to play his final season in Morgantown largely based on the faith he has in the coach that recruited him out of high school and the direction of the program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news