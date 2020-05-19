News More News
Arizona transfer Young discusses decision to pick West Virginia

Young had a close relationship with the West Virginia Mountaineers football staff.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Arizona safety transfer Scottie Young has never been to West Virginia but that will be changing soon.

That’s because Young has committed to play his final season in Morgantown largely based on the faith he has in the coach that recruited him out of high school and the direction of the program.

