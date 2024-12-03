Baker outlines process, qualities for finding next football coach

Athletic Director Wren Baker has the task of finding the next head football coach at West Virginia.

Baker didn’t place any sort of timeline on when a decision will ultimately be made, but did say that the Mountaineers have a big pool of candidates and have cast a wide net.

Over the next 24-hours that is expected to be narrowed down and having conversations initially over zoom and then even further to narrow it down to possible in-person interviews. But the process is the process for Baker.

“I have a job to do to make sure all of the puzzle pieces are on the table for whoever we hire. And then we hire the best person to assemble those puzzle pieces,” he said.

And when it comes to finding the right fit, Baker has an open mind when it comes to the profile of what he wants that candidate to fit. While head coaching experience is going to be a plus, it isn’t necessarily the requirement that it was at the basketball level when the Mountaineers conducted that search.

“I think what’s different in football is when you have somebody that’s been a coordinator they really kind of are the head coach for their side of the ball. And so, I think it’s really important to dig in on whatever side that they weren’t involved with. What’s their plan, what’s their knowledge, what’s their experience and how do they envision it fitting together?” Baker said.

Admittedly, West Virginia won’t be limited to just head coaches or only coordinators and wants to find a proven leader that can understand and embrace not only the university but the state.

It also will be essential that the candidate has a strong understanding of roster construction in this modern, changing world of college athletes. Especially because the Mountaineers expect to be at or at least near full participating in revenue sharing due to the house settlement.

“That’s a big part of the job now. It wasn’t a few years ago, but understanding how to use what is in essence a salary cap is a really important part of what you want. But it is important that we have a leader and not just a coach,” Baker said.

West Virginia also wants to place an emphasis on those that still prioritize academics and life enrichment with student athletes as well as somebody with integrity.

“I feel like that’s a non-negotiable,” Baker said.

But above all, Baker is looking for a coach that is going to win football games. The Mountaineers have been 37-35 over the past six seasons and the athletic director isn’t worried about winning the press conference or getting people excited when they read the eventual press release.

That means there isn’t going to be a focus on a coach that is known for a certain trait such as a shutdown defense, charisma or an innovative offense that is known for scoring a lot of points. No, the focus will be on the candidate that can sit down with Baker and the search committee and can convince them that they can build a strong program and sustain winning.

“I want somebody that gives me the most confidence that they can come in here and win,” he said.