West Virginia has created a pipeline of sorts into the Peach State and the Mountaineers dug down into the south again for the commitment of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill linebacker Jared Bartlett .

West Virginia wasn’t a new face in the recruitment of the Rivals.com three-star prospect but moved up the list following an unofficial visit to Morgantown for the Showtime Camp in late July.



During that visit he was able to get a look around campus as well as a picture of how he could fit into the West Virginia defense which made quite an impression at the time.

“I really enjoyed it. It seems like a place I could call home eventually,” he said of that trip. “It exceeded expectations, just the environment and everything.”

The Mountaineers are slotting Bartlett as an outside linebacker in the defense and initially offered a scholarship to him over a year ago during the evaluation period. The coaching staff has been impressed not only with his ability to tackle but how he can cover ground and get to ball carriers.

Cornerbacks coach Doug Belk handled the recruitment of Bartlett and established a strong connection that was able to get him on campus for a visit. From there, defensive coordinator Tony Gibson was able to lay out the scheme for the Mountaineers during a meeting.

“Coach Gibson talked about how I would fit into the scheme. We had a defensive meeting where we went over West Virginia’s scheme and their plays and where I’d play linebacker what I’d be doing in certain scenarios,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett is the 13th commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 class and represents the fourth that could play linebacker in the group. Those players include Winston Salem (N.C.) Parkland linebacker Lee Kpogba, Martinsburg (W.Va.) linebacker Dewayne Grantham and even Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Amir Richardson who could grow into the position.

He also represents the fourth commitment from the state of Georgia.

WVSports.com will have more with Bartlett in the near future.