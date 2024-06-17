West Virginia shortstop JJ Wetherholt is projected to be the top overall selection in this year's MLB Draft according to Baseball America.

Baseball America released their latest mock draft on Monday, featuring Wetherholt as the first overall pick to the Cleveland Guardians.

Wetherholt finished the 2024 season playing in 36 games for a WVU team that finished 36-24 which included a first Super Regional appearance in program history.

Wetherholt nursed his second hamstring injury in the last calendar year this season, which sidelined him during the front-half of the season. He still finished the year batting .331, with eight home runs and 30 RBIs.

Wetherholt also started to play shortstop this season, after he bounced around the infield his freshman year and then was a second baseman his sophomore year. Wetherholt's glove was the star during WVU's postseason run, and he said he wants to try to be a shortstop long-term.

Wetherholt is from Mars, Pa., and was an All-Big 12 First Team selection this season after being the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023.

Carlos Collazo of Baseball America said, "I said not to count out Wetherholt to the Guardians. I've only heard more buzz about this as a real possibility in recent weeks — even if I would probably still lean toward Travis Bazzana or Charlie Condon (in that order) if this was my final mock."

Wetherholt is set to participate in the MLB Draft Combine this week in Arizona.

The MLB Draft is set to begin in about a month from now, lasting from July 14-16 during MLB All-Star Weekend.