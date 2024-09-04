What can you expect from the Great Danes? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in Daily Gazette's features editor Adam Shinder.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight into the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the home matchup with Albany.

1. This is an Albany team coming off a very impressive season at the FCS level. What are expectations this year and how does this team stack up to that team from a talent, experience perspective?

UAlbany's 2023 season was, by any measure, the best in program history. The Great Danes finished in a three-way tie for their first-ever CAA title and made their deepest-ever run in the FCS playoffs. As such, it's only natural that the Great Danes were absolutely raided in the offseason. Four different star players transferred to Power 4 programs: QB Reese Poffenbarger (Miami), DE Anton Juncaj (Arkansas), DT Elijah Hills (Wisconsin) and DB Aamir Hall (Michigan).

Graduation also hit hard, with the departure of the likes of All-American LB Dylan Kelly, DB Larry Walker Jr. and DE AJ Simon, who tragically passed away in April while prepping for the NFL Draft. WRs Brevin Easton and Julian Hicks, who combined for 1,900 yards and 24 TDs, were both in NFL camps this summer. With the exception of the offensive line and RB Griffin Woodell, the entire starting lineup is new. So, experience is certainly down, talent is still yet to be seen. Head coach Greg Gattuso has done an excellent job recruiting the portal the last few years, especially finding under-recruited guys from both the rest of FCS and Division II, so there's excitement. A top-four CAA finish and a return to the playoffs would probably be reasonable expectations to follow up from last year's breakout.

2. What's the situation at quarterback and what are his strengths?

With the departure of Poffenbarger, who threw for a school-record 60 touchdowns in his two seasons at UAlbany and set a program record with 3,603 passing yards last season, the QB spot was up in the air heading into the summer. Wisconsin transfer Myles Burkett beat out returning backup Trey Lindsey for the starting job during camp. Burkett was a 3-star recruit and the Wisconsin AP and Gatorade Player of the Year coming out of high school, but only threw five passes in two seasons with the Badgers.

Physically, he profiles similarly to Poffenbarger -- 6-foot-0 and reasonably mobile. He showed off good accuracy during camp, but was just 12 of 26 in the opener against LIU, though that game was largely played in bad weather. Time will tell if he's got Poffenbarger's knack for making out-of-structure plays and taking shots down the field, both of which were huge for UAlbany during last year's run.

3. What type of offensive scheme do the Great Danes utilize and playmakers to watch?

Offensive coordinator Jared Ambrose has done a stellar job in his first two seasons at UAlbany, reinvigorating an offense that looked completely stagnant in both their spring (COVID) and fall seasons in 2021. It's primarily a spread system with a lot of 11 personnel, though they will go heavy at times. Ambrose's gameplans tend to be very adaptable. If you throw man coverage and single-high safeties at him, he's not afraid to call up deep shots and let his receivers win 1-on-1 matchups on the outside. He'll also flip on a dime and go heavy on the ground game to chew up clock.

This team's biggest strength is a veteran offensive line, with all five starters returning from last season. Left tackle Ozzie Hutchinson is one of the best players at his position in FCS and could find himself on NFL radars next spring.The biggest playmaker to watch is sophomore RB Griffin Woodell. A former walk-on from Glens Falls -- about 45 minutes north of Albany and the hometown of both Jimmer Fredette and Joseph Girard III -- Woodell emerged out of a running back by committee situation last year and ended up as the 2023 CAA Rookie of the Year with more than 1,100 total yards and 12 touchdowns despite not becoming the feature back until late September. He's terrific in space, catches the ball well and runs tough for being 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds. Jackson State transfer Seven McGee is probably the most intriguing receiver to watch, he had five catches for 119 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, against LIU. Dartmouth transfer WR Jamal Cooney only got one target and no catches against LIU, but he's an electric return man who broke a 55-yarder on a kickoff.

4. Same on the defensive side?

Head coach Greg Gattuso and defensive coordinator Bill Nesselt run a base 4-3, though the third linebacker in the last couple years has evolved into more of a hybrid nickel/slot defender who's more comfortable playing in space. The scheme is based around winning the line of scrimmage, both in terms of stopping the run and rushing the passer. Last year, they did both exceptionally well, leading FCS in both rushing defense and sacks. But, every starter from that defense is gone, so the identity of this defense will take a while to figure out.

Safety DaeSean Winston was expected to be the leader of the defense after missing most of 2023 with a wrist injury, but he suffered another one against LIU, so his status is unknown. LB Dontae Lunan had 13 tackles in his first game with the program, and CB Erv Wiggins Jr. will be someone to watch. He started against LIU as a true freshman, and while he's undersized (5-8, 176), he's an exciting prospect.

5. What does Albany need to do to have a chance to win this game and your prediction?

Not to bring up bad memories for West Virginia fans, but Greg Gattuso knows how to win games in Morgantown as a decided underdog. He was the defensive line coach for the 2007 Pitt team that stunned the Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl as a 28.5-point underdog and knocked them out of a spot in the national championship game. That said, I don't think Gattuso would expect this UAlbany team to go into Morgantown and hold WVU to nine points.

To be in this game, UAlbany has to win the turnover battle, be efficient on early downs to stay out of third-and-long situations and not let West Virginia jump out to a decisive early advantage. If this is a close game in the second half, UAlbany has the playmakers in Cooney, McGee and Woodell to make things scary for the Mountaineers. More likely, WVU's offense is too much for a Great Danes defense that's still finding its footing. My prediction: West Virginia 41, UAlbany 20.