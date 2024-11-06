Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati

What can you expect from the Bearcats? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in The FrontOfficeNews.com Publisher J.T. Smith.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight into the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at Cincinnati.

1. Cincinnati is a much-improved football team this season compared to last. What are the reasons for that and where has this team grown?

The team is more connected this year, it is something they have preached all off season and you can see it on Saturday's. Also, Satterfield and staff have done a great job at bringing in players that fit their style of play on and off the field. Having a quarterback like Brendan Sorsby, helps a lot as well.

2. What's the situation at quarterback and what are his strengths and weaknesses?

The guy is Brendan Sorsby. He can make all the throws on the field and can make plays with his feet. His weakness is sometimes he will force a play or two because of his arm talent.

3. What type of offense do the Bearcats run and who are the playmakers to watch?

They normally run three wide receivers, but you can see multi-tight end looks from time to time. The playmakers are Corey Kiner (running back), Xzavier Henderson (wide receiver) and Joe Royer (tight end). They have others that can make plays as well, but those are the three guys West Virginia better have a plan for or it will be a long day.

4. Same on the defensive side?

UC plays a 3-3-5 (with three safeties). Dontay Corleone (defensive tackle), Jared Bartlett (linebacker), Eric Phillips (defensive end) and Antwan Peek, Jr (star). This unit gives up a lot of yards, but they are very opportunistic.

5. Given the unique geographical layout of the Big 12, how do Cincinnati fans look at this game? Does this have the potential to become a rivalry between the two?

UC fans look at this game as a familiar opponent due to old Big East ties and Bob Huggins ties on the hoop side of things. If these two can have some good games against each other it can turn into a rivalry for sure because of the recruiting aspect of things, I feel like a lot of the same kids are on UC and West Virginia's radar.

6. Any major injuries of note? What are the keys to the game and how do you see this playing out?

Currently the only major injury to keep an eye on is offensive lineman Luke Kandra he didn't finish the Colorado game and we haven't gotten an update because of the bye week. UC must protect the ball and put pressure on the quarterback. With UC being at home, with a win they become bowl-eligible, I see UC winning 30-23.