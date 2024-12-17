Behind Enemy Lines: Memphis

What can you expect from the Tigers? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in TigerSportsReport.com Senior Content Producer John Maddox.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight into the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Frisco Bowl opponent the Memphis Tigers.

1. What is the pulse of this Memphis team? Has it exceeded expectations or was this expected? How big would it be to get to 11 wins?

It’s honestly been a bit weird. The expectation at the start of the season with the playoff and when it was clear that wasn’t going to happen, some fans considered the season to be disappointing. To me, winning 10 games back-to-back for the first time in program history is remarkable. Getting to 11 wins would be huge for the perception of the season- especially with a win against a pretty much full strength WVU team.

2. Memphis has an experienced quarterback. How has he played this year? Strengths and weaknesses?

Again, it’s been weird but statistically, Seth’s numbers are down. Part of that is a byproduct of the running game being so dominant, but the offense has trended more conservatively. He’s so smart (coach’s kid) and accurate that does a nice job of progressing through reads. He can hesitate at times and will at least once a game make a “what in the world was that???” throw. He’s poised and doesn’t let much bother him

3. What type of offense do the Tigers run and what are their strengths? Key playmakers to watch?

The Tigers' offense has changed quite a bit from the throw it all over the place of years past. Memphis is a run-focused team that plays a lot in 11 and empty personnel packages. The run game is the strength. Mario Anderson, Jr is an absolute bowling ball that will pile up yards after contact. He has great contact balance and gets north and south in a hurry. Roc Taylor is the big strong receiver on the outside that has drawn countless interference penalties this season. Demeer Blankumsee is the take-the-top off the defense speed guy…he’s also a great route runner. Koby Drake is a possession receiver that ends up being Seth’s security blanket- especially late in games. But my X-factor is Greg Desrosiers, Jr. He sort of had a coming out party against Tulane. He’s fast & shifty and can catch the ball out of the backfield and is dangerous in space. A final thing about the offense…the OL has struggled at times, but when they are good they are great. The Memphis back have been exceptional (especially Anderson) at picking up blitzes.

4. Same on defense?

Despite a couple hiccups against UTSA, Navy and Charlotte the Memphis defense has powered the Tigers this year. They are the definition of a multiple scheme and are aggressive. They’ve been downright dominant against the run and do a great job taking the ball away. The challenge for them has been edge contain. They sometimes lose integrity which can generate issues when the play breaks down. Some of the players to watch for Memphis are Chandler Martin a DL/LB hybrid that is the heart and soul of the defense. Davion Ross is the ball hawk of the secondary and can lay the lumber.

5. What was the reaction of the fan base and players to this matchup?

I think after the initial idea that going 10-2 and being ranked in the CFP shouldn’t have you in a December 17th bowl game, the fanbase has sort of come around and is looking forward to it. Many are happy that Memphis is matching up with a new opponent as well. As for the team, they relish opportunities against P4 opponents and are treating this as their playoff.

6. Any players injured or unavailable for the bowl? What are the keys to the game and how do you see this playing out?

No major injuries or defections (as of the time of this article). Keys to the game are Memphis being able to establish the running game which would allow them to take advantage of the matchup with the West Virginia secondary which has struggled at times. Seth will need to check his emotions playing in his final game and being so close to home. As for the defense, they can’t let Garret Greene beat them with his legs. Winning the turnover battle has been the recipe for Memphis’ success all year and this game will be no different. Place kicking has been an issue at times and this would be a bad spot for that to rear its ugly head.

Bowl games are so hard to predict- especially on the players “give a damn” meter. That said, I think Memphis probably wins this game 31-27. I just feel like the Tigers are treating this game like a playoff and will surge ahead early and hold on.