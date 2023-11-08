What can you expect from the Sooners? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in OUInsider.com writer Jesse Crittenden.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference road match-up with Oklahoma.

1. What's the pulse of this Oklahoma team after losing consecutive games? What has gone wrong in those contests albeit quality opponents on the road and how do you think this team bounces back?

There’s certainly a feeling of shock with this team after back-to-back losses. A month ago the Sooners were 6-0 after snagging a massive win over Texas that put them in the driver's seat for the Big 12 Championship game. But the team we’ve seen over the last three weeks does not look like the team that started with six straight wins. This team is even lucky it’s 7-2, given that they were a two-point conversion away from losing to UCF three weeks ago.

There’s been a litany of problems, but there are three that standout: penalties, turnovers and late-game execution. The Sooners have committed 19 penalties for 156 yards in the past two weeks, and they now lead the Big 12 in both penalties and penalty yards. They’ve had six turnovers during that span after committing just five in the first seven weeks. And the reality is this team has had plenty of opportunities to win both games, but their offense has stumbled when it mattered most.

This weekend should be very telling. The Sooners know what their issues are and how to fix them, but West Virginia is a good football team that’s a Hail Mary away from being 7-2 and 5-1 in the conference. I’m confident OU can bounce back, but a third-straight loss would send alarm bells through Norman.

2. Dillon Gabriel has impressive numbers this year. How has he played commanding this offense and where has he grown from last season?

Gabriel was a legitimate Heisman candidate after the win over Texas, and the biggest reason was/is his efficiency. He’s improved in essentially every way from last season. He’s top 15 in nearly every category, including passing yards, touchdowns, passing efficiency and completion percentage. For the most part, he’s had better poise and pocket awareness this year.

When the ball’s been in Gabriel’s hands, he’s largely delivered. The issue has been when the play calling has been uneven or inconsistent.

3. What type of offense are the Sooners using and how does this team want to attack? Playmakers to watch?

It’s an offense built largely around RPOs. OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby historically leans on the running game, and that’s been no different at Oklahoma. The Sooners have run the ball over 54% of the time this season. The hope is to establish the run with Tawee Walker and Gavin Sawchuk, then use that to establish the pass. Lebby and Gabriel typically like to take shots down the field to either Jalil Farooq or Nic Anderson, but Drake Stoops has proven to be the most reliable receiver as an underneath safety blanket.

4. Same on the defensive side of the ball? Any concerns?

The defense hasn’t been perfect this season, but there’s been some areas where they’ve been consistent. OU ranks 48th against the run and did a decent job last weekend against Ollie Gordon, holding him to 4.2 yards per carry. But mainly, Brent Venables wants to generate pressure. The Sooners have forced 19 turnovers this season largely by getting pressure on the quarterback and forcing opposing players into tough decisions.

5. Any key injuries of note? What do you expect the atmosphere to be like Saturday night?

Danny Stutsman, who leads the team in tackles and tackles for loss, missed the last game against Oklahoma State but there’s optimism that he will be back on Saturday. Tawee Walker and cornerback Gentry Williams haven’t been fully healthy the last couple of weeks, but they are practicing this week and are expected to be available.

Considering it’s a night game, and that this Saturday feels like a must-win game, I expect the atmosphere to be pretty rowdy. The Sooners desperately need to stop the skid, and there’s something about Owen Field under the lights that brings out the most energy in Norman.

6. How do you see this game playing out and what are the keys?

Mobile quarterbacks have given OU issues this season, and Garrett Greene falls into that category. Plus, West Virginia has been one of the best rushing teams in the Big 12 this season. If the Sooners can limit the Mountaineers’ rushing attack and force Greene to be a passer, that bodes well for OU’s chances. If not, the Mountaineers should be able to have success.

On the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers have had success defending both the run and the pass. So expect the Sooners to lean on the running game to set up the pass and keep the Mountaineers on their heels. But if WVU can get pressure and limit OU’s rushing attack, that could make things stall for the Sooners’ offense.

I think the Sooners win in a close game, but the Mountaineers are good. There’s a lot of paths to victory for them.



