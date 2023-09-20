What can you expect from the Red Raiders? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in RedRaiderSports.com writer Jarrett Ramirez.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Texas Tech.

1. Texas Tech got off to a slow start with back-to-back losses, how has this team improved and have they worked out some of the early kinks? What are the concerns?

It was a rough start to the season for Texas Tech but it was fortunate to have a tuneup game against FCS opponent Tarleton State Saturday. There were a lot of questions surrounding the play calling, particularly the usage of the run game. Tahj Brooks has been a key fixture at running back for the Red Raiders, and against Tarleton he had more carries (19) than he did in the previous two games (17). That was a key area where the staff wanted to get Brooks involved early.

Another concern for the Red Raiders was a lack of discipline with penalties. Against Wyoming, an interception was called back due to a hands to the face call at the line of scrimmage. Several untimely and avoidable penalties led to Tech’s loss that night, and there were some that played a factor against Oregon. Saturday night, the Red Raiders played a relatively clean game, only being flagged twice.

2. How has Tyler Shough improved? What are his strengths and how is he running the offense?

The biggest improvement in Tyler Shough’s game has been in his ability in the run game. They called his number quite a bit against Oregon and that helped get the offense going when he was able to make plays with his legs. This offense has flashed at times, but there has still been inconsistency with him manning that side of the ball. Against Wyoming, Tech got out to a hot start but the offense was pitiful and it was too late when they started to click again, by then they had already lost all momentum. Shough’s decision making has been a debate hotbed, but if he can get back to the level that he was at the end of 2022 there will be much more success from him and the offense.

3. What type of offense do the Red Raiders use and who are the playmakers to watch?

Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is a descendent of Kliff Kingsbury’s systems and the idea is that there are a lot of tendencies that they would like to carry over from Kingsbury’s high-powered offenses from years ago. One thing Kittley and McGuire made clear before last season however, was they would not shy away from running the ball. Carries for Brooks have been hard to come by, aside from Saturday’s game. This offense is a weird mix of tempo and methodical drives.

They will run the ball, but more often than not are throwing out of shotgun, with a heavy emphasis on using motion to try and shift the defense. Jerand Bradley and Myles Price have been the clear No. 1 and No. 2 receivers, but 6-foot-9 tight end Mason Tharp is always a mismatch nightmare. Tharp is especially dangerous when Kittley keys in on trying to get him the ball. This team does not take as many deep shots as one would expect from an “air raid” style offense, but there is an important thing to remember with this unit. It is air raid inspired, I believe, but there are a lot less components in it than a traditional air raid scheme.

4. Same on the defensive side of things?

The expectation going into this season was that the Red Raiders were going to dominate up front. Defensive tackles Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford were, arguably, the two biggest returners this season. The pass rush has been struggling to this point, the staff has not been satisfied with their edge rushers’ usage of “pass rush lanes”. The run defense has been critical however, and has been making up for a lack of pass rush. Bucky Irving, the star running back at Oregon, was pretty much a non-factor in the run game against Tech.

What has largely been aiding Tech in its defensive success has been the play from the linebackers and the secondary. Jesiah Pierre has been performing better than expected at the inside linebacker spot. Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been the anchor in the secondary. Keep an eye on Malik Dunlap, another super-senior cornerback who had two interceptions in his last game.

5. Any injures of note? What has been the key to the recent success over West Virginia?

There were several players who did not suit up against Tarleton State that I would expect to be back against the Mountaineers. One name who will still be out for several weeks however, is Jacob Rodriguez. The original starter at MIKE linebacker, Rodriguez suffered a foot injury week one and will not play for a few weeks. Ben Roberts, a redshirt freshman, had a great game against Oregon with 12 tackles and will continue to fill the void at that position.

After losing five straight, the Red Raiders have won the last four meetings, the largest margin of victory coming last season at 38 points. A big factor in the heavy win for the Red Raiders last season was that tempo offense that West Virginia was unable to withstand. Several turnovers gave Tech chances to score quickly. Each of Tech’s scoring drives hovered around the three to four minute length, aside from the final touchdown in the fourth quarter. I would not be surprised to see this game plan instituted against West Virginia.

6. How do you see this game playing out and what are the keys?

Playing in Morgantown has always been a struggle for Tech. There are few players left on the team that played in either of the last two away victories in 2021 and 2019. Depending on what happens with Garrett Greene, I will expect West Virginia to keep relying on the run game. That plays into Tech’s favor with how that defense has been able to contain the run. If the offense finds its stride I can see the Red Raiders winning this one. I like Tech, not sure how high scoring it will be, so my scoreline prediction will be 27-17.