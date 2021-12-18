Bench depth providing much needed spark of late

Through 10 games, it's safe to say that the West Virginia Mountaineers have settled into their roles.

Only one of those games saw Bob Huggins trot out a different starting lineup, and that was only because Sean McNeil was sidelined with an injury against Radford. Still, the consistency brought by the Mountaineers bench has been a tremendous asset as the team has lost only once to date.

One doesn't have to go too far back to find the bench making an impact as, on Sunday against Kent State, West Virginia's slow start threatened to earn the team's second loss of the season.

"We didn’t have energy, but we didn’t pass the ball," Huggins said postgame. "We were starting to pass the ball, share the ball, throw the ball away from the defense not to the defense and today we were right back where we were in Charleston. Not taking care of the ball, forcing things. We do not run offense."

The Mountaineers would go on to win handily, but not before turning things around in the second half. Forward Pauly Paulicap was one of the key catalysts, collecting two crucial blocks off the bench to help WVU come out on top.

"We didn’t play with any energy," Huggins said. "I think him making those plays kind of energized everybody, those were two big time plays."