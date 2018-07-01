Ticker
Big 2020 defensive lineman Wallace impresses, earns WVU offer

Wallace earned an offer at West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2020 defensive tackle Jonathan Wallace stands out.

Initially for his size, tipping the scales at over 350-pounds in a 6-foot-3 game. But even more so after watching him play and how well he moves at that size it’s truly an eye-opener.

The West Virginia coaching staff experienced much of the same when the Rivals.com three-star prospect was on campus for the annual big-man camp June 22.

