Rodriguez looks for certain qualities on coaching staff

Familiarity is a key component when it comes to putting together a coaching staff. But head coach Rich Rodriguez also doesn’t need to see anybody being territorial when it comes to their roles.

The head coach doesn’t want to see anybody associated with his program simply protecting themselves and instead demands that the team comes first.

“Everybody’s going to have pride in what they do at their job, but you can’t be territorial. You got to do what’s best for the team,” he said.

Given the increased size of the coaching staffs, there is more coverage for certain areas than in the past but there must be a willingness to help wherever a coach is needed. That was the case with Travis Trickett stepping in to help with the running back spot after Chad Scott exited the program prior to hiring Larry Porter.

“Everybody's got to communicate and try to get better,” Rodriguez said.

Trickett, along with bandits coach Jeff Casteel, both have coordinator experience in their careers and are valuable resources for Rodriguez on both sides of the ball. Especially with some other spots that feature coaches that are just beginning their careers but are ready to step into their new roles.

Therefore, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that when it came to names like Rhett Rodriguez and Pat White, their qualifications, connections and trust played a critical role in their appointments.

“They know the system and they know how. I don’t know if you didn’t know it, you can learn it, but those guys not only do they know it, they played in it,” Rodriguez said. “Rhett played in it; he’s done it forever. Pat obviously played in it.”

The younger Rodriguez is overtop the quarterback position, while Pat serves as the assistant at that spot. And the more eyes the merrier on that spot as it’s critical there is development there.

“The most important thing that has to be coached well is the quarterback. Because that’s the first thing you all will ask me. Ain’t none of you asked me about the free safety but the quarterback I need as many eyes as we can,” Rodriguez said.

As part of their assignments White will be involved, while Rodriguez is a coach that knows the system and how it’s supposed to be implemented. He also brings with him a much calmer demeanor than his father which will help to offset that, too.

“He did it last year and he’s been working for this opportunity and so has Pat. So, I’m tickled to death to have him, the both of them there,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is still in the process of rounding out the staff but is excited for what he currently has in place.

“Everybody has a little bit of ego and, you know, believes in what they're doing, all that, but, you'd like to hire people that have great ideas and may be smarter than you,” Rodriguez said.