Eaglestaff reflects on NBA Draft process and return to WVU

Treysen Eaglestaff always knew that he wanted to return to college for one more season.

But prior to that, he wanted to participate in the NBA Draft process in order to find out where he stood and what areas he needed to improve.

That led to workouts with both the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers in order to get that valuable experience firsthand.

“Just to see what it was like and test everything out,” he told the 3 Guys Before the Game podcast.

Eaglestaff originally had planned to workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks but due to injury was unable to do that.

Still, the experience is one that gave him some insight into what to expect when he goes through the process next year.

“I thought it was going to be a lot harder,” Eaglestaff said on the podcast.

When it comes to feedback, Eaglestaff said that teams said that he needs to continue to work on his body since he doesn’t pass the eye test as well as improving his abilities on the defensive end.

Eaglestaff then elected to withdraw from the NBA Draft process and return for his final year at West Virginia after a season where he averaged 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.6-percent from the field and 35.9-percent from three.

He has since arrived in Morgantown, working on personal training and preparing for his final season at the college level.

Now, Eaglestaff will be able to showcase what he can do in the Big 12 Conference with some of the things that the NBA Draft process taught him.

“I know how to play basketball. It doesn’t matter who’s in front of me,” he said.