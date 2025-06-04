Redshirt freshman big Oyeadier returns to West Virginia basketball

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program is now up to 11 scholarship players with the return of redshirt freshman big Abraham Oyeadier. Oyeadier, 6-foot-9, 221-pounds, initially entered his name into the transfer portal April 22 but kept open the option to return. That has occurred with Oyeadier being officially added back to the official West Virginia basketball roster. WVSports.com confirmed the news.

