Redshirt freshman big Oyeadier returns to West Virginia basketball

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program is now up to 11 scholarship players with the return of redshirt freshman big Abraham Oyeadier.
Oyeadier, 6-foot-9, 221-pounds, initially entered his name into the transfer portal April 22 but kept open the option to return. That has occurred with Oyeadier being officially added back to the official West Virginia basketball roster.
WVSports.com confirmed the news.
The Ghana native was a late addition for the West Virginia basketball program prior to the start of the 2024-25 season. Oyeadier redshirted during his first season with the program.
Oyeadier spent his senior season at AOSS (Academy of Sports Science) where he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Oyeadier has four years remaining.
Oyeadier joins UNC Wilmington center transfer Harlan Obioha and Troy transfer forward Jackson Fields as front court options for new head coach Ross Hodge.
He has four years of eligibility remaining.
Oyeadier is the lone returning player from last season's roster.
