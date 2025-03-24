West Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker

The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college basketball and that has been no different at West Virginia. The transfer portal is essentially a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia basketball team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship basketball players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

ENTERED INTO THE TRANSFER PORTAL:

Games: 8 DeVries was the two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year prior to arriving in Morgantown and was expected to be a major piece on the 2024-25 roster. But the senior was limited to just eight games due to a shoulder injury where he averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. During his final two years at Drake, DeVries averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists and 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. DeVries will follow his father to Indiana after getting another season of eligibility due to his shoulder injury which cost him most of the year.

Games: 31 Hansberry came to West Virginia after a season at Illinois where he was limited to just 7.5 minutes per game and averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The Baltimore native was a former top 100 recruit nationally and took major strides during his season in Morgantown where he averaged 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while playing 23.6 minutes per contest. Hansberry shot 43-percent from the floor and 29-percent from three. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Games: 32 Harris started all 32 games during his first and only season in Morgantown where he lived up to his reputation as a strong on-the-ball defender. The Ohio native averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while also recording 1.6 steals per game. Harris came to West Virginia after two seasons at Illinois where he averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while appearing in 33 games and even starting seven. He then elected to redshirt the following season before leaving for Morgantown. Harris will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Games: 32 Powell spent only one season with West Virginia before electing to enter the transfer portal. The Ohio native was a late addition to the Mountaineers roster after requesting his release from Xavier and was productive as a true freshman. Powell appeared in 32 games during his first season, starting 23 of those, and averaged 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 37-percent from the field and 35-percent from three. Powell has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career.