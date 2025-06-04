Hodge Announces Signing of Chance Moore

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Chance Moore to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season.

Moore, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior guard from Brookhaven, Georgia, comes to West Virginia from St. Bonaventure, where he played last season.

"We are excited to have Chance join the WVU basketball program," Hodge said. "Chance has the ability, size and physicality to impact both sides of the ball and impact winning at a high level. He is a high character individual who will align closely with the values of WVU, the state of West Virginia and our basketball program."

Last season at St. Bonaventure, Moore averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while starting 31 of 32 games played. He scored in double figures in 21 games while ranking 10th among all Atlantic 10 players in rebounding. In his final two postseason games, Moore had 19 points in the A-10 quarterfinals vs. VCU before finishing with 16 points in the NIT against Kent State.

Moore had season highs of 27 points at Canisius and 12 rebounds against VCU. He had 23 points in games against Siena and Saint Louis while recording 21 points against VCU. Moore was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team.

Moore played two seasons at Missouri State in 2022-23 and 2023-24. In 2023-24, he started 20 of 31 games, averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot 41.2% from the floor, averaging nearly 27 minutes per game. Moore scored a career-high 28 points against Evansville and had 24 points and eight rebounds at West Virginia in the season opener. He recorded 15 rebounds against Lindenwood.

In 2022-23, Moore was one of the top Missouri Valley reserves as he was named to the MVC All-Bench Team after averaging 10.6 points per game, scoring in double figures 17 times. Moore ranked 11th in the league in blocks per game as MSU's sixth man. He had 23 points against Purdue Fort Wayne with a season-high 11 rebounds at BYU.

Moore began his career at Arkansas in 2021-22, playing in five games, seeing action as the only freshman in the Razorbacks' 2021 recruiting class. He played in the NCAA Tournament win over New Mexico State as part of an Elite Eight run.

Moore was a four-star guard out of McEachern High in Power Springs, Georgia. He led his team to a 28-5 overall record 7A top-four state finish after averaging 23.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as a senior. Moore earned Atlanta Journal-Constitution 7A All-State second-team honors in 2021 and second-team All-Cobb County honors. Moore averaged 25.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 2019-20. He was a top 100 recruit in the 2021 class and also listed as the No. 4 overall prospect in Georgia by ESPN.