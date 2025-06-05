Sabins explains Lumsden starting over Hussey during the Clemson Regional

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins made a move this past weekend during the Clemson Regional, having Ben Lumsden start at first base, while he moved Grant Hussey to the bench.

Sabins said the move was dictated by who gave the Mountaineers the best chance to win at that point in time, while also leaving the possibility of Hussey returning to the starting lineup open.

"There's a thousand reasons, and it's not isolated to Grant. I think that's where sometimes people get confused, where they think that it's, decisions are made to a player. Decisions are made only and strictly for the team," Sabins said.

Hussey has started 213 games out of his 224 games played in his Mountaineer career. He's the program's all-time home run leader, and this season, he's batting .275 with seven home runs.

"What Grant brings to the table is experience, power, infield defense, and a unique ability to bunt as a big man. He normally has that. And so he brings a lot of other things off the field. He's a high-character kid and a great teammate and everything else. But you're essentially taking his skill set versus the opposing pitching. And then you're having to make a decision if there's another player that we think that's on our team, whether it's in the lineup or not in the lineup, that may be able to help us win the game more often," Sabins said.

Hussey, known for his power from the left side of the plate, has not homered since April 26th.

"Not to coach speak it, but I felt like in this circumstance, I think some people view it like it's one for one, like you take Grant out and you put in Ben Lumsden. But there's more, it's more complicated than that. It's not a one-out, one-in kind of thing because you're building a lineup to try to maximize runs," Sabins said.

West Virginia scored four runs on Friday, nine on Saturday, and then 13 on Sunday, sweeping the regional in the process. Hussey had an official at-bat in two of the three games, including having a crucial walk in Saturday's win over Clemson as well as Sunday's win over Kentucky.

Sabins also knows Hussey is a plus-defender at first base, feeling the need to put him in these later-game situations. Sabins said while Hussey is not used to coming off the bench, he has confidence in him.

"There's games moving forward, maybe Grant will start, or maybe Grant will come off the bench. And he hasn't been used to that. But by the end, he really turned the page and that guy damn near hit a grand slam to tie the game in a regional. And it sure felt like that moment was drawn up for that man. He handled it like a pro and performed at a high level, and we need him at first base, especially later in the games," Sabins said.