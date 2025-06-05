West Virginia football season ticket sales outpacing last season

West Virginia football season ticket sales are ahead of last season’s pace according to officials.

West Virginia is at 28,054 in season ticket sales for the 2025-26 season as of June 5, which is more than where those totals were last season according to Matt Wells, who serves as the Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs.

As of June 7, 2024 that total was 24,197.

Overall, ticket sales are up around 15-percent year to date and are within 250 tickets sold of last season's final number, according to Wells.

The Mountaineers 2025-26 home schedule includes Aug. 30 against Robert Morris set for 2 p.m., Sept. 13 against Pittsburgh set for 3:30 p.m., Sept. 27 against Utah, Oct. 25 against TCU (Homecoming), Nov. 8 against Colorado (Mountaineer Week) and Nov. 29 against Texas Tech.

Season tickets can be purchased at https://seasontickets.wvusports.com/