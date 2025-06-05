Beanie Bishop fuels Backyard Brawl rivalry at Steelers practice

Former Mountaineers and current Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop did not hold back his feelings about rival Pitt.

In a video posted on social media earlier this week, Bishop was seen wiping his cleats on a Pitt rug as the Steelers share a facility with Pitt.

"Obviously, people [are] not going to like me based on what school I went to, and that’s fine. It’s part of the rivalry, we don’t like them guys, they don’t like us," Bishop said.

Bishop received a reaction online, and apparently, multiple Pitt players showed up at the Steelers' practice to have a word with Bishop.

"They always talk. Especially after they beat us last year, they had a lot to say, and things got quiet as the season went on, but that was pretty much it. I kind of looked at it as the Beanie Bishop fan club," Bishop said.

Bishop played in only one Backyard Brawl, winning the game, and he had an interception as well.

"We don’t like those guys, it’s that self-explanatory. If you go and ask them, they probably hate me. And do I care, not really. That’s just part of it. If you go ask any fan in Baltimore what do they think about the Steelers, they hate us, so it is what it is, it’s just part of the rivalry," Bishop added.

WVU and Pitt are set to play on Sept. 13 this season in Morgantown, while the series is set to be discontinued until the 2029 season.

"Just like every other rivalry, it’s hatred, you don’t have no respect for those guys. I don’t even really like seeing their coaches and players out here watching us practice. I’m kind of outnumbered. I don’t think it should be week two, week three, I think it should be part of rivalry week, they should move it towards the end of the season like everybody else," Bishop said.

Bishop is embarking on year two in the NFL, after he was a rookie with the Steelers last season. He started six games and had four interceptions last year.