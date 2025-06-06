Weston Smith reflects on Gatorade Player of the Year award, WVU future

Hurricane High School pitcher Weston Smith was recently named the 2024-25 Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year, an honor that not only highlights his dominance on the field but also his commitment to the classroom and community.

Smith, a 6-foot-4 right-handed senior, wrapped up a stellar season by leading the Redskins to a berth in the Class 4A regional final. He posted a 10-0 record on the mound with a 1.17 ERA, striking out 88 batters across 59.2 innings and holding opponents to a .097 batting average. At the plate, he hit .371 with three home runs, 35 RBI, and a 1.033 OPS.

“It means a lot to be recognized with an award of that caliber,” Smith said of the Gatorade honor. “I think it shows all the hard work that I put into not only my sport but also school and the community. Also, it’s something that I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates and coaches that have had my back all year.”

In addition to his standout numbers, Smith has earned praise for his leadership, work ethic, and character. Hurricane head coach Brian Sutphin described him as “a dynamic player all season,” adding, “Simply put, he’s been the best player on the field in every game we’ve played.”

Smith, a National Honor Society member with a 4.03 weighted GPA, has also volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Link Crew, and coached youth baseball locally.

His next stop will be Morgantown, where he’ll join a West Virginia University baseball program that just earned its second consecutive trip to the NCAA Super Regionals. The Mountaineers’ recent success only adds fuel to Smith’s excitement.

“It’s awesome to be signed to a school that is playing at such a high level,” he said. “But it also helps set an expectation for myself and the level that I need to be playing at next year.”

A native of West Virginia, Smith said staying in-state played a major role in his decision.

“Absolutely, I take lots of pride in being from West Virginia,” he said. “It’s exciting to showcase the talent that the state of West Virginia has for our home team.”