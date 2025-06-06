2027 RB Josiah Gibbons plans West Virginia visit

Gibbons, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, received the offer from the Mountaineers in late January and since then has gotten to know more about the program.

Brunswick (Ga.) 2027 running back Josiah Gibbons holds an offer from West Virginia and is hoping to make a visit to check out campus in the summer.

“I felt amazingly excited and fired up for my first offer in the Big 12 Conference was like a dream come true,” Gibbons.

The talented running back is looking more into the program in order to become even more familiar with what West Virginia has to offer.

“It seems like a great place with a coach that wants the best for the players coming through and playing there,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Gibbons as a running back and are impressed with his total size, length, weight and everything else he brings to the table.

“I have great knowledge when it comes to reading the right gaps in the run game and ability to make players miss,” he said.

Gibbons plans to make a trip to West Virginia at some point this summer but is still mapping out exactly when that will be.

“Ready to hop on the road to visit West Virginia,” he said.

Gibbons wants to find a place that is going to help him develop and where he is going to be comfortable both on and off the field.