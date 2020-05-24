Neal Brown wants to build a bridge between the West Virginia football program and its alumni.

That means connecting and reaching out to them as he has done recently by appearing on Pat McAfee’s show and hosting a zoom call that featured plenty of former Mountaineers just talking things out.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do. They built the tradition of the program and I think it’s important to welcome the guys back,” he said.

There are always going to be certain things that can’t be done from a compliance or privacy standpoint, but having those former players active and around the football program can be seen as nothing but a benefit.

That’s been in display in recent virtual position meetings where former players have been on there with the current team offering insight.

“They helped build this program. They have a vested interest in this. They’ve invested their time and their effort and they should be welcomed back,” Brown said.

That part of the process is appealing to former players because they can connect and share some of their experiences with the next generation of Mountaineers.

“They want to give back their time,” Brown said.

This is only the beginning of the process for Brown as he hopes to continue to expand and make those connections with other players in the future to strengthen those bonds. He recognizes that while it’s not a perfect science, they are making every effort to be on the same page in every facet moving forward.

And the end game is that both parties can be proud of the program.

“We’re going to try to build and foster those relationships with the hope that they do want to come back to Morgantown,” Brown said. “It needs to be a sense of pride for them.”