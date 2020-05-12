News More News
WVSports.com free for West Virginia fans until 9-1

Get your West Virginia coverage at no cost until Sept. 1.
Get your West Virginia coverage at no cost until Sept. 1.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com is the destination for West Virginia sports fans and we want to give you access at no cost until September 1.

That’s right all of our articles, message board discussion and everything in between for FREE. It’s our gift to you with the difficult situation unfolding nationally so join our active community.

This deal lasts until May 31



Promo Code: WV2020

Deal: Premium Access free trial until 09.01.20

Valid through 05.31.20


New users

https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=WV2020


Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here:

https://westvirginia.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=WV2020

----------

