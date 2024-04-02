West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has enjoyed his time in Morgantown, and he believes his recent contract extension is a reflection that he wants to continue to build his football program.

Brown, who arrived in Morgantown in 2019, agreed to a one-year extension to his contract which added an additional year at the end of the 2027 season.

“My family and I have enjoyed our time here and we want to continue to build this and do it in the right way. I think it’s fair to both sides. I’m excited about it,” he said.

In the original extension in 2021, Brown was set to make $4.1 million in 2024, $4.2 million in 2025 and $4.4 million in 2026. Those figures are now $4 million in 2024 and 2025 and then $4.3 million in 2026. Brown would then make $4.4 million during the 2027 campaign as part of the deal.

Essentially Brown is sacrificing $400,000 from the original deal over the next three years to get an additional season on the contract and security over the next four campaigns.

“I just think it’s important. In leadership you don’t ever want to ask somebody to do something you wouldn’t do,” Brown said. “And I think you’re investing in people, and they need to understand the importance level behind it.”

That funding is expected to be directed toward staffing and investing in the program which are priorities for Brown when it comes to the Mountaineers. That has already been reflected in a raise for ShaDon Brown who has gone from a two-year contract at $450,000 per season to a two-year which will be $500,000 this year and then $525,000 the next. That is something that should continue.

As far as the both sides part of Brown’s comments, the extension essentially has made it easier for both parties to wiggle around their respective buyouts.

Previously, if the Mountaineers fired Brown on or before Dec. 31, 2024, they would have to pay him 100-percent of his remaining salary, and 85-percent if he were fired in 2025. Under the new deal, Brown is paid 75-percent of his remaining salary if he’s fired at any point during the length of the contract.

If Brown elects to leave for another job he would owe 10-percent of his remaining salary in the new extension while that was 25-percent if he left on or before Dec. 31, 2024, and 12.5-percent in 2025.

It’s not often that head coaches leave any money on the table in the short term, but Brown is yet again betting on himself and his program after he did the same prior to last season on the field with his decision to take control of play calling.

The sixth-year head coach is looking to continue building and believes that this decision should help not only with stability but also recruiting.