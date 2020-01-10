The first full class at West Virginia under Neal Brown isn’t even complete but the effort do worth noting a few things about the results.

For one, the 19 members, 18 signees, recruiting class has a Rivals.com average star rating per prospect of 3.11.

That mark is the second highest since the start of the data collection during the 2002 season behind only the 2010 campaign which finished at 3.15 per prospect.