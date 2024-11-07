Brown talks injuries, coordinator change, Cincinnati on radio show

(Photo by © Ben Queen-Imagn Images)

Neal Beal held his radio show on Saturday ahead of his team hitting the road to face Cincinnati this weekend. Brown spoke on the health of his team, a defensive coordinator change, and what to expect from the Bearcats this weekend.

Injuries

There was not much change from Monday's press conference for Brown on the injury front, but he did get into detail on specific guys, including quarterback Garrett Greene. Greene, who missed WVU's game two weeks ago against Arizona, was said to be doubtful on Monday, according to Brown. On Thursday, Brown said Greene is still doubtful but gave some insight on his status, including that he will make the trip this weekend. "Still doubtful, there’s a chance, but I would say he’s doubtful," Brown said. Elsewhere on the injury front, Jaden Bray is out this week, but Brown said he hopes he's back for Baylor or UCF. On defense, Aubrey Burks is out, and they're still trying to figure out if he'll be back this season. Ayden Garnes is also out this week, and Brown said it's to be determined if it will be for the remainder of the season.

Defensive Coordinator Change

Last week the Mountaineers made a change on the coaching staff, moving on from Jordan Lesley and promoting Jeff Koonz to the defensive coordinator position. "He took over in a really difficult time back in 2020 when Vic had that situation going down," Brown said. "He took over, he was ready, we had a top 10 defense in the country in 2020." Brown added part of the reason for making the decision was the inconsistencies on the defensive side of the ball and wanting to create more turnovers. "This year we’ve just been inconsistent. It got to the point we knew we were going to have to make a change at the end of the year," Brown said. As far as Koonz goes, Brown said he has a lot of experience and is excited for his transition to this position. "He’s coached both safeties and linebackers during his career and he’s called defense so I thought it was kind of a natural step for him," Brown said.

