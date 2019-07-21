Not only to reach a broad section of the fan base through the creative department designed to generate interest in the program through videos and graphics but in the arms race known as recruiting.

Obviously it helps matters that Brown and his coaching staff are riding a wave of excitement after coming over from Troy following three 10 win seasons but the buzz that is being created is by design.

It’s an attention grabber from all angles as fans and recruits alike are drawn to the program through the work of the social media platforms showcasing the happenings.

That has been on display in the various videos created by the program since taking over highlighting winter workouts, various portions of the spring and even the release of the new uniforms at the spring game was accompanied by a video that was released on social media.

That has continued into the summer showing players grinding as the season approaches.

“Social media is a big deal,” Brown said.

Each demographic plays a role in developing the program over time and each are equally important building blocks to the formula. The goal is to give the fan base and recruits a look at the program in a game that helps them familiarize themselves with it all and take ownership of it.

“You’ve got to engage all of those aspects on social media and I think that’s important,” he said.

That engagement also trickles down to the student body, something that Brown believes is essential in creating a great game-day environment.

“If the students can get fired up about football and they feel like they’re really connected to the program, the staff, the players then they’re going to be at the games,” he said. “They’re going to stay at the games and they’re going to have energy. That energy will filter through the rest of the stadium.”

That buzz has been fostered in recruiting as those that follow it closely have picked up on certain hash tags from coaches that signify good news is unfolding on the trial. When Brown has tweeted “Let’s Go! #HailWV” it has meant to this point that the Mountaineers have secured a commitment.

That is often accompanied by a wave of replies from members of the coaching staff and when assistant coach Al Pogue gets to work with his GIF replies which have already become quite the item to look forward to.

“Recruits are paying attention to social media,” Pogue said.

Again another way to use social media to engage the fan base and generate excitement.

I think you’ve got to engage all of those aspects on social media and I think it’s important. People are passionate about West Virginia football,” he said. “I think it’s our job to actively engage them.”





