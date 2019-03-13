Windsor (Oh.) Holy Names tight end Theo Johnson never imagined he’d be in the place he is now when it comes to his recruitment.

The Canadian prospect has collected offers from programs such as Georgia, Penn State, LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Michigan, Michigan State and a number of others over the last year.

Johnson, 6-foot-5, 235-pounds, has seen his recruitment take off as college coaches have gotten ahold of his film and one of his most recent offers came from West Virginia.

And it was one that caught his attention.