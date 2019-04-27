Canadian WR plans WVU visit
West Virginia hasn’t gone to Canada often to recruit football players but that’s exactly what is happening in the case of Malick Meiga.
Meiga, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, had already added scholarship offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Toledo, Buffalo, Ohio and Liberty but the Mountaineers give him an option that is exciting for a number of reasons.
