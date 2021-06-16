CB Bin-Wahad finds his fit at West Virginia

So, after taking an official visit to Georgia Tech the following weekend, the talented cornerback called the Mountaineers coaching staff and made things official. Bin-Wahad was ready to be a Mountaineer.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad got ‘that’ feeling during his official visit to West Virginia June 4-6 but wanted to be sure about it.

“I let them know like three days before and they were really excited. Coach Brown is my guy. He was ecstatic when I told him. He was just telling me I just have to come up and work hard,” he said.

Bin-Wahad, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, is relieved to have the recruiting process behind and is especially thrilled that he will get to spend his college football in Morgantown.

“Nobody is more excited than me right now, I can promise you that,” he said. “The coaches were ecstatic; those are my guys. But I just can’t wait to get up there and get to work.”

That aspect of hard-work is something that really resonated with Bin-Wahad and the standard that the coaches hold their players to on a daily basis. That culture around the program and the success of the Mountaineers defense were two critical factors in his decision.

“I got that feeling as soon as I got to Morgantown. It’s funny how it all works out,” he said.

Bin-Wahad is slotted as a versatile cornerback that could fill roles as an inside or outside cornerback and plans to enroll in January to start his college career.

He considers his recruitment a closed book at this stage and plans to turn his focus to his senior season at Grayson and recruiting others to join him.

“I think I’m one of the best recruiters, so we’ll definitely have a top class when it’s all said and done,” he said. “I’m just saying stay tuned as far as recruiting.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is the second public pledge to come out of the June 4-6 official visit weekend and is excited to have the process in his rearview mirror.

“It’s just West Virginia football,” he said. “I’m just glad I found my home.”