WVSports - CB Woodby commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Woodby, 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, Mississippi, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Liberty and a number of others.

West Virginia has added another key piece to the 2022 recruiting class with a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2022 cornerback Tyrin Woodby .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received an offer from the Big 12 Conference program in February and co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter. While the Mountaineers had only been in contact a few weeks prior to the offer, things quicky progressed between the two.

The coaching staff made it clear that Woodby was a priority for them in the class and are targeting him at the cornerback position where his coverage abilities make him a natural fit.

Woodby took a virtual visit to West Virginia and was able to get a complete picture of what the program had to offer including meeting with the coaches as well as seeing the stadium and facilities.

Originally at Bowie, Woodby transferred to St. Frances in August of last year and his recruitment has only continued to take off from that point with multiple power five programs jumping into the mix.

Overall, Woodby becomes the fifth commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2022 recruiting class and is the first at the defensive back position. He also represents the first pledge for Brown as the lead recruiter since he took the job with West Virginia.

He is rated as the 25th best prospect in the state of Maryland.

WVSports.com will have more with Woodby soon.