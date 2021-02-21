WVSports - Checking in on Mountaineers overseas

A handful of former Mountaineers have found homes overseas, and here is how some of them are doing this season.

Chase Harler

Played at WVU: 2017-20

Harler plays for Palangos Kursiai in the Lithuanian National Basketball League.

He leads the team in minutes per game, with 28.4, as well as points per game (15). He is shooting 49.7% from the field, including 40% from the 3-point line.

Logan Routt

Played at WVU: 2016-20

Routt plays for Zlatorog Lasko in the Premier A Slovenian Basketball League.

Through 14 games, he is averaging a double-double with 16.7 points per game and 11.4 rebounds. He is shooting 64% from the field, in addition to 70% from the free-throw line.

Sagaba Konate

Played at WVU: 2017-19

Konate plays for PAOK BC in the Greek Basket League of Greece.

With 9.8 points per game, he ranks fourth on the team in scoring. He is shooting 74% from the field, and also leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game.

Esa Ahmad

Played at WVU: 2016-19

Ahmad plays for Alba Fehervar in Nemzeti Bajnokság I in Hungary.

Through 20 games, he is averaging 14.1 points per game — ranking fourth on the team. He is shooting 64.5% from the field, alongside 39% from the 3-point line.

James “Beetle” Bolden

Played at WVU: 2016-19

Bolden signed with KK Lovcen Cetinje in August. He has yet to make his debut.

Nathan AdrianPlayed at WVU: 2014-17

Adrian plays for MBC Mykolaiv of the Ukranian Basketball SuperLeague.

Through 13 games, Adrian leads the team with 31.5 minutes per game, as well as 17.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. He is currently shooting 52.5% from the field.

Kevin Jones

Played at WVU: 2009-12

Jones plays for Toyota Alvark in the Japanese B.League.

He ranks second on the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game, and also ranks second in rebounds with 7.2 per game. He is shooting 58% from the field, including 43% from the 3-point line.

John Flowers

Played at WVU: 2008-11

Flowers plays for Boulazac Basket Dordogne of the LNB Pro A league in France.

He is third on the team offensively with an average of 11.9 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. He’s also averaging three rebounds over 28.6 minutes per game.

Devin Ebanks

Played at WVU: 2009-10

Ebanks has played one game this season for GS Iraklis BC of the Greek Basketball League in Greece. He scored one point in seven minutes of action.

Joe Alexander

Played at WVU: 2006-08

Alexander plays for Ironi Nahariya of the Israeli Basketball Premier League in Israel.

Through 13 games, he is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He is shooting 48.3% from the field.