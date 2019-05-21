Homewood (Il.) Flossmoor offensive guard Marcus Harper has already been committed once before backing off of it so before he makes his next decision on a college he wants to be sure.

Harper, 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, had been committed to his home-state Illinois football program for a little over a month before deciding that he had yet to see what all was out there. So he backed off his initial choice and opened things up to all suitors.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has yet to really narrow things down outside of the fact that Oregon is currently sitting at the top of his list, so there is plenty of wiggle room for schools to get involved. That’s exactly what West Virginia has done becoming one of the most recent schools to join the picture.