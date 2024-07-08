Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–Big 12 media days on deck. The unofficial kickoff to the new football season is upon us with the Big 12 Conference football media days. The event will be held from July 9-10 and feature all 16 of the league's teams inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The event will be split up between two days with eight teams on the docket for each. West Virginia will be featured July 10, the second day, along with Arizona, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Colorado, Houston and Kansas.
The first day will feature the other remaining teams in Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.
The Big 12 also will have commissioner Brett Yormark to kick off the summer and there will be updates on a number of issues such as the league payouts and other issues while Yormark also will likely be asked about naming rights and private equity.
For West Virginia, the heat won't be on as much for head coach Neal Brown compared to last year but there still could be some important information that comes from the media sessions with the sixth-year leader of the program.
Along with Brown, West Virginia will also have quarterback Garrett Greene, offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, defensive lineman Sean Martin and safety Aubrey Burks. All of those are some of the senior leaders on the team and will represent the Mountaineers.
The Big 12 media days are on deck and it's just another sign that football is right around the corner with fall camp just a few short weeks away.
2–West Virginia picked seventh in Big 12 media poll. It isn't quite being slotted as the No. 14th pick in a 14-team league a season ago, but the Mountaineers find themselves at No. 7 in the 2024 Big 12 preseason football media poll.
It isn't necessarily a surprising slot when you consider the quality in the Big 12 at the top but gives some insight into where the media is projecting the program this coming season. Now, as mentioned above, that doesn't necessarily mean much when you consider that the Mountaineers were picked dead last a season ago and turned in a strong season where they finished 9-4 with a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news