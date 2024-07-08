The Big 12 also will have commissioner Brett Yormark to kick off the summer and there will be updates on a number of issues such as the league payouts and other issues while Yormark also will likely be asked about naming rights and private equity.

For West Virginia, the heat won't be on as much for head coach Neal Brown compared to last year but there still could be some important information that comes from the media sessions with the sixth-year leader of the program.

Along with Brown, West Virginia will also have quarterback Garrett Greene, offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, defensive lineman Sean Martin and safety Aubrey Burks. All of those are some of the senior leaders on the team and will represent the Mountaineers.

The Big 12 media days are on deck and it's just another sign that football is right around the corner with fall camp just a few short weeks away.

2–West Virginia picked seventh in Big 12 media poll. It isn't quite being slotted as the No. 14th pick in a 14-team league a season ago, but the Mountaineers find themselves at No. 7 in the 2024 Big 12 preseason football media poll.

It isn't necessarily a surprising slot when you consider the quality in the Big 12 at the top but gives some insight into where the media is projecting the program this coming season. Now, as mentioned above, that doesn't necessarily mean much when you consider that the Mountaineers were picked dead last a season ago and turned in a strong season where they finished 9-4 with a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.