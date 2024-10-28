Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–A win and now the bye. West Virginia needed to find a way to beat Arizona on the road after dealing with a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball and the Mountaineers did just enough to get out with a 31-26 win.

This team was down their two best players on offense in quarterback Garrett Greene and left tackle Wyatt Milum, while the defense had a number of injuries as well such as spear Aubrey Burks, cornerback Ayden Garnes and some others.

This game didn't need to be as close as it was as West Virginia led 31-13 with 13:31 remaining but the team got it done and now sit at 4-4 with four games left. This season hasn't been what anybody wanted, that's well documented but this team showed a lot of fight going on the road in their current state and beating an Arizona team that was looking for a win of any type to change the trajectory of their season.

Nicco Marchiol played well as the starting quarterback which gives some hope heading into next season, but this team split what was expected to be a very difficult four-game stretch by winning the two games on the road and dropping the two at home.

No, this win doesn't erase the 3-17 mark against ranked teams and leaves plenty of questions as to what comes next but a loss would have been devastating at this stage of the year and the resiliency matters here.

Now, the focus is going to be on trying to get as healthy as possible over the next week and change because on top of the injuries coming into the game, several others left against Arizona with new injuries. This team will travel to Cincinnati next and a win there could set this team up to potentially go on a run down the stretch.

If this team could string together some wins an 8-4 campaign doesn't look that bad although it's fair to point out that the team has struggled against the best teams on their schedule. Still, winning matters and the table is set for this team to try to get healthy and turn things around down the stretch run of the season.