Bray hoping for a better 2025 after the slate is wiped clean

West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray played just 116 total snaps last season. Now, with a new coaching staff, and the slate wiped clean, he’s hoping 2025 is better than 2024.

“Even though I wasn't really playing, it was just good to be around all my friends that I was here. All my friends, all the receivers that we had, the coaching staff that we had at the time, all did a great job of making sure I was doing OK, mentally and physically. It was definitely challenging because of course, no one wants to be injured and you want to be on the field. But it wasn't that difficult because I've been injured before, so it wasn't something I hadn't already had been through,” Bray said.

Bray ended last year with two catches for 88 yards after transferring to play for the Mountaineers from Oklahoma State. Bray said he could have had the opportunity to enter the transfer portal this past offseason, but chose to stay at WVU due to him being comfortable and knowing the grass isn’t always greener.

“I really like West Virginia, I really like the state. I felt like since I moved out here, I really got to know myself better. Just being far away from home, just got to grow up a little bit. I feel like I'm more locked in out here. I just really like everything about West Virginia.

“That's why I ended up staying. I didn't want to leave, I wanted to at least give Rich Rod and his staff a chance before I made any big decisions because going into the portal, it's really cutthroat out there once you get in there. So I just wanted to give the staff a chance, and I really enjoyed it. I'm really enjoying it now being here and playing for Rich Rod and his staff,” Bray said.

Bray added the thought of entering never crossed his mind, wanting to give new head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff a chance.

“It's just like really just going into what I did. I didn't have [any] production last year, so there wasn't really [any] need for me to even think about entering the portal because there's a lot of other players in the portal. I just really wanted to stay here and give Rich Rod and, like I said, his staff a chance,” Bray said.

Bray is now adjusting to a new scheme as well as a new coaching staff this offseason, two things he’s been getting used to.

“With the coaching staff that we have, Coach Garrett, my receiver coach, Coach Nehlen, they do a great job making sure that we're all ready to go before we step out on the field. I would say I've been learning this offense pretty well. I would say this offense is pretty much receiver-friendly. And like I said, they just do a great job making sure that we're all prepared and ready to go out on the field,” Bray said.

Bray added he’s now getting used to the high tempo of Rodriguez’s offense, something he was used to during his time at Oklahoma State.

“At Oklahoma State, we played tempo a lot, very much a lot. And then last year with Neil Brown's offense, it wasn't really as much tempo. So, I wouldn't say it's hard getting back in. It's hard getting back into shape, getting back into that tempo shape. But as far as it being difficult, no, I don't think it's difficult. I actually really enjoy it and like playing in this offense really a lot,” Bray said.

Bray is one of the few returners on WVU’s roster. Now that the Mountaineers are almost through spring ball, they are starting to come together, something Bray has noticed recently.

“I feel like now, since we're deep into it, like, at first, of course, like, everybody's going to be quiet at first, but as more as we got together, we're always hanging out with each other outside of football. Everybody's gelling really well. I really like the locker room, a lot of new faces, like you had said. So, it's been really fun. There's a lot of competition out there. You don't see, like, stuff translating from outside on the field to inside the locker room. Like, once stuff happens out there and you come into the locker room, it's dropped and everybody's smiling, dancing, and stuff like that. So it's been great having all the new faces into the program,” Bray said.