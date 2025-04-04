Ross Hodge contract details revealed

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge will be under contract for is for five years and $15 million.

WVSports.com obtained the Memorandum of Understanding through a Freedom of Information request.

The agreement was signed March 26, 2025.

Hodge, 44, will make $2,800,000 in the first year of the contract and that total will increase by $100,000 each campaign through the five-year term topping out at $3,200,000 in the final season from May 1, 2029-April 30, 2030.

The agreement also includes an automatic extension clause which if is triggered in the event that in the first two seasons of employment Hodge finishes in the top six of the Big 12 Conference standings including all-conference tie-breakers or Hodge coaches the team to an NCAA Tournament Appearance.

If that occurs, the employment agreement will be extended for one year through May 1, 2030-April 30, 2031, and the salary increased by $100,000 to make the total compensation $3,300,000.

If that would happen in both seasons only one extension will be earned.

The agreement also includes a coaches and staff salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff (but excluding strength coach and trainer) of up to $1,750,000 each agreement year and the director may increase the budget in excess of the value stated.

In terms of a buyout, Hodge would be required to pay 75-percent of unpaid cumulative total compensation for the remainder of the term if he ends his employment on or before April 30, 2026. That total drops to 56.25-percent between May 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027.

And finally, 37.5-percent on or after May 1, 2027, through the end of the term.

However, those first two totals would drop to 37.5-percent if Wren Baker is no longer serving as Director of Athletics on the date that the coach terminates the agreement.

If West Virginia elects to move on without cause based on performance the university would be required to pay 100-percent of the total compensation for the remainder of the term if that occurs on or before April 30, 2027. That total drops to 75-percent on or after May 1, 2027.

And in the instance of future employment the university would only be required to pay the difference, if any, between the severance payment and the total compensation from the next position.

The university is committed to paying Hodge’s previous employer a business expense of up to $1,200,000 for the university to enter an employment agreement with him. There will be a relocation stipend of $100,000 on or before June 1, 2025, and if necessary temporary housing will be provided for up to $15,000 for 90 days.

If employment with the University ends for any reason during the initial agreement year, Hodge will be required to pay back in full value those relocation support totals.





A list of annual incentives includes:

NCAA Tournament Appearances: (cumulative)

First Round: $20,000

Second Round: $30,000

Third Round: $40,000

Fourth Round: $40,000

Final Four: $100,000

National Championship: $200,000





Big 12 Conference:

Regular Season First Place or Tie: $40,000

Regular Season Second Place or Tie: $30,000

Regular Season Third Place or Tie: $20,000

Regular Season Fourth Place or Tie: $10,000

Tournament Championship: $40,000

Tournament Runner Up: $30,000





Season Ticket Sales: (not cumulative)

1. Season ticket sales exceeds 6,500 - $10,000 or

2. Season ticket sales exceeds 7,500 - $20,000





Coach of the Year: (cumulative)

1. Big 12 Coach of the Year - $30,000

2. National Coach of the Year - $50,000 (as selected by the NABC or Associated Press)





Annual Academic Performance: (cumulative 1-3)

1. At least 930 - $10,000

2. At least 950 - $20,000

3. Team Grade Point Average of 2.65 (combined fall and spring semester) - $10,000