Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–Coaching staff coming together. While there have yet to be any formal announcements at the time this was written, those are certainly on the way. The Mountaineers have made several moves on the coaching staff through multiple sourcing both here at WVSports.com and throughout the rest of college football.

And while some have defined roles, there are others that it is somewhat unclear.

The biggest pull was landing Oklahoma co-defensive coordinator Zac Alley as a defensive coordinator in Morgantown with a three-year contract. Alley spent one year with the Sooners where he called the defensive plays and had them positioned as one of the top units in the nation.

The Oklahoma defense ranked 21st in total defense this past season allowing 318.2 yards per game and was tied for 18th in yards per play allowed at just 4.87. The Sooners were ranked 34th in scoring defense permitting just 21.58 points per contest during the course of the regular season.

Prior to that Alley served as the defensive coordinator for Rodriguez at Jacksonville State where his defense ranked 33rd in scoring defense at 21.2 points per game and 43rd in total defense helping to lead the Gamecocks to a 9-4 overall record in 2023.

The 2023 Gamecocks defense also held opponents to just 4.8 yards per play, good for 12th nationally and was able to get off the field on third down ranking 22nd in conversion percentage at 32.7.

In terms of coaches that are likely to be retained from Neal Brown's coaching staff that consists of former offensive coordinator Chad Scott and tight ends coach Blaine Stewart. Scott will likely assume the role of running backs coach, while Stewart could fill in at multiple spots although wide receivers could be a possibility.

Several coaches will be making the move with Rich Rodriguez from Jacksonville State with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett, defensive line coach William Green and tight eds coach Michael Nysewander on that list. While the first two are likely locked into those positions in Morgantown, it's unclear what Nyeswander will be doing.

On the offensive line, Rodriguez will welcome veteran coach Jack Bicknell Jr. who has had stints as the leader of offensive lines at multiple college and NFL teams. That includes working on the same Mississippi staff with Rodriguez in 2019. And as a defensive assistant the Mountaineers are set to welcome back longtime defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel to the staff in an undetermined role.

There have been several other names that have been mentioned as possibilities such as Travis Trickett, Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson, Louisiana Tech cornerbacks coach Keelon Brookins, safeties coach Jeff Burris and several others have remained on the board.

Still, the coaching staff is coming together and we should know most, if not all, soon.

2–West Virginia starts adding transfers. It was inevitable, but the Mountaineers have started the process of adding transfers to the roster under new head coach Rich Rodriguez and so far it's been a good mix of positions.